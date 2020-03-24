EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he killed another man last year inside an apartment in the city’s Moxham section.
Darwin M. Goodwin, 49, entered his plea through his attorney, public defender Mike Filia, as he was formally arraigned by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He appeared in court by video from Cambria County Prison.
Johnstown police allege that Goodwin, formerly of the 800 block of Cypress Avenue in Moxham, killed Thomas F. Winston Sr., 66, inside Winston’s first-floor Grove Avenue apartment.
Police allege that Goodwin admitted to being inside Winston’s apartment and to striking Winston with what was described in an affidavit of probable cause as “an object.” Pieces of a toilet tank lid were found on and under Winston’s body, according to the affidavit.
Detective Mark Britton described the assault on Winston as “an absolute bludgeoning” that resulted in “one of the worst crime scenes I’ve seen.”
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees testified at Goodwin’s preliminary hearing in January that Winston died of “massive blood loss” due to an injury to the neck. Officer Ryan Chiodo, one of the officers who found Winston’s body, said at that hearing that the body had “a large laceration to the throat” and was surrounded by “a large pool of blood.”
Detective Brad Christ said at the hearing that Goodwin admitted to striking Winston, but maintained that he acted in self-defense: “He said Mr. Winston came at him with an object, but would not specify. He obtained the object from him and struck him.”
