A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
In connection with the guilty plea, Derrick L. Harper Jr., 26, of the 400 block of Stone Street in the city’s West End, possessed with intent to deliver a quantity of cocaine base on Nov. 27, according to a press release issued by Brady’s office.
He pleaded guilty to three counts in front of U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson in Johnstown. Gibson scheduled Harper’s sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
