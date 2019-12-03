EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Cambria County court to three drug charges, each one allegedly stemming from a different drug transaction in the city.
Kato Rashad Perry, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Other charges against him, including three counts each of criminal use of a communications facility and possession of a controlled substance, are set to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that the Cambria County Drug Task Force purchased drugs from Perry in Johnstown on three occasions within the past two years – $50 of crack cocaine on Sept. 11, 2018, $80 worth of heroin on Aug. 1 and $50 of crack cocaine on Sept. 3.
Kiniry ordered Perry’s sentencing to be deferred while an evaluation is conducted to determine if he is an eligible candidate for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ State Intermediate Punishment program, designed for individuals convicted of low-level drug-related offenses.
A defendant sentenced to the State Intermediate Punishment program, according to the DOC’s website, serves a 24-month sentence, including at least seven months in prison, two months in a “community-based therapeutic community” and six months in outpatient treatment. The balance of the 24 months consists of “supervised reintegration into the community,” the DOC says.
