A Johnstown man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced to spend two to four years in state prison.
Isaiah Jamal Triplin, 23, entered the plea before and was sentenced by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
The charge against Triplin was connected to an incident on March 22 court records indicate. He was arrested the next day after police found him hiding in the basement of a house in Johnstown’s Moxham section, according to a criminal complaint filed at the time.
