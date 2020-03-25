EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbing a bank in downtown Johnstown late last year.
Michael A. Hall, 32, formerly of the 200 block of Poplar Street in the city’s Hornerstown section, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. He appeared in court by video from Cambria County Prison.
Johnstown police named Hall as the bearded man with a scar on his face who robbed the 1st Summit Bank branch office on Main Street on Nov. 18.
Citing a statement made by a bank teller, police alleged that Hall came into the bank at around 10:15 a.m., wrote something at a check-writing station, approached the teller and slid her a note that stated: “I have a gun, give me the money, no one will get hurt.”
Hall got away with a bag of money, but police soon identified him as the suspect and mounted a search, and he was arrested in Hornerstown that afternoon after a brief foot chase.
Hall also pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in several other cases against him, including retail theft on Feb. 17, 2019; simple assault and resisting arrest on Feb. 18, 2019; theft by deception on July 25, 2019; and receiving stolen property on Nov. 15, 2019, three days before the robbery at 1st Summit Bank.
He was ordered to pay $1,480 in restitution to 1st Summit Bank and other amounts of restitution in connection to the other cases against him, including $168 to the Richland Township Walmart, $64.97 to the same Walmart and $235 to the Richland Township Applebee’s.
Krumenacker scheduled Hall’s sentencing for April 21.
Previously, in 2015, Hall robbed the First National Bank branch office on Central Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham section. In that case, police said, Hall entered the bank and pretended he wanted to open a checking account, but then gave the teller a note that read: “I have a gun give me 500 now. I will kill you and everyone here.”
For that robbery, he was sentenced to spend 18 to 36 months in jail and to repay more than $2,600 to the bank.
