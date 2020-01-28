EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who was accused in November of stealing a van and leading police on a high-speed chase pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several criminal charges that stemmed from that incident.
Johnathan Scott Gallaher, 23, entered guilty pleas during a hearing before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein to charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving under the influence.
The other charges against him – including eight more aggravated assault counts and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest – are set to be dismissed after his sentencing.
According to a criminal complaint, a Johnstown police officer saw a white Chevrolet Express van being driven on Horner Street on Nov. 1 and realized that it had been reported stolen two days earlier. When the officer tried to pull the van over, the driver sped up and fled.
Several city officers pursued the van out of the city, along the Johnstown Expressway, onto U.S. Route 219 and into Adams Township, where it spun out on Krayn Road, ending the chase.
The van driver, later identified as Gallaher, was accused of punching one police officer after he was removed from the van. Another officer was struck by shards of glass when the van’s window was broken to remove Gallaher.
Gallaher later admitted to an officer that he stole the van because the keys were inside it, according to the criminal complaint.
Gallaher also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges in two other cases against him. In one case, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft. Assistant District Attorney Forrest B. Fordham III said that charge was filed after he stole a wallet in August from another person at the CamTran Transit Center in downtown Johnstown.
He also pleaded guilty to another charge of driving under the influence. In that case, Fordham said, he drove his car on June 29 into the Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Richland Town Centre shopping plaza and was later found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .147%.
Bernstein scheduled Gallaher’s sentencing for 9 a.m. April 3.
