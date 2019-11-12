A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Tuesday.
Lashay Brown, 35, of the 700 block of Park Avenue in the city’s Moxham section, entered the plea in Johnstown before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, who scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. April 14, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Brady’s office.
