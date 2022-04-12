JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former Johnstown man pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl in 2019, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Troy Jamal Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
Jones faces up to 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine when he is sentenced on Aug. 23. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.
