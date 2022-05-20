JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Barnabas (Michael) O'Reilly, of Johnstown, was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on May 14 by the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg.
O'Reilly is a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, in Latrobe, and son of Lawrence and Eileen O'Reilly, of Johnstown.
He's a 2008 Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate who earned a bachelor of arts degree in biology in 2012 from St. Vincent College.
O'Reilly began seminary at St. Vincent in 2016 and in 2018 received a master of arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies.
The Johnstown man entered the novitiate at St. Vincent Archabbey in July of 2015, followed by a simple profession of monasatic vows in 2016 and a solemn profession of vows in 2019.
O'Reilly was ordained to the diaconate in the Archabbey Basilica in 2021 by Kulick and earned his master of divinity degree from Seminary this year.
Prior to entering the monastery, O'Reilly worked as a laboratory technician at the University of Pittsburgh and the St. Paul's Outreach Catholic Missionary group in West Virginia University.
