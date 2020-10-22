A Johnstown man is in police custody and a second Johnstown man is being sought in connection with the drug-related shooting death of Pittsburgh man whose body was found Oct. 17 in Indiana Borough, authorities said.
Delmar L. Chatman, 21, and Terrion J. Gates, 18, are charged with criminal homicide and robbery.
Chatman was picked up without incident and is being held in Indiana County Jail. Gates is still at large.
Chatman, Gates, Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia and Isabella Edmonds, 17, of Indiana, are accused of killing Jaedyn Wright, 20, Indiana police said.
According to investigators, the four agreed to buy marijuana from Wright. But after they met with the man gunfire erupted.
Wright's body was found in a private parking lot in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue. The four suspects fled on foot and police later found Edmonds walking along Oakland Avenue.
Wright received a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.
Police seized a vehicle and executed a search warrant on an apartment within the complex of 1300 Oakland Avenue.
Chatman was part of a gang of teenagers involved in a weeklong crime spree in the Johnstown area in August 2017, The Tribune-Democrat's archives show. The teens entered 100 unlocked vehicles, stealing three vehicles, guns and money.
"These kids want to be gangsters," Richland police Detective Thomas Keirn said at the time.
Chatman, who was 18, pleaded guilty in March 2018 in Cambria County court to receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, online records show.
