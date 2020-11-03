A Johnstown man died in a Blairsville area crash Monday, investigators said.
Leroy Durant Jr., 61, of Golde Street, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling east on Route 22 when the crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m., according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
He said the Buick Lacrosse was shifting from the left lane to the right lane when it began to "fishtail" at the rear and then exited the road, rolling several times in the process.
The vehicle ended up coming to a rest on its roof, partially ejecting Durant.
The fellow occupant of the car, another 61-year-old male from Johnstown, was ejected from the vehicle and transported by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, state police said.
As of Tuesday morning, the man – whose name was not listed – was in critical condition, state police said.
Neither individual was wearing a seat belt, Overman said.
A state police reconstruction team was sent to the crash site to process the scene, state police wrote in a release to media.
Black Lick Valley and Blairsville fire departments both responded.
