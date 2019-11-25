A Johnstown man is in jail, accused of raping a girl over a two-year period, authorities said.
City police on Friday charged Micah Mikael Hemphill, 23, of the 100 block of State Street, with two counts each of rape, sexual assault and aggravate indecent assault without consent. Police also charged him with four counts of indecent sexual intercourse and forcible compulsion.
Police allege that Hemphill sexually assaulted the girl between 2010 and 2012 at his home and at a church.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Hemphill was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.