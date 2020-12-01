A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday after police found crack cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle, authorities allege.
Richland Township police charged Braheen Khali Huger, 34, of the 600 block of Ash Street, with felony and misdemeanor drug violations.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a burglary in the 100 block of Solomon Run Road. Police said they found Huger and another man and two vehicles at the scene.
Huger told police that he had just bought the home and was in the process of doing some remodeling.
Police said they found a large amount of marijuana on the front passenger seat of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ. Police also seized 21.1 grams of crack cocaine wrapped in six pieces, the complaint said.
Huger was arraigned by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
