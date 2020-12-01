Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.