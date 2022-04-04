A knife-wielding Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of slashing a his neighbor in the wrist, authorities said.
City police charged David Herring Jr., 50, of the 100 block of Arthur Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to an Arthur Street apartment at 2:26 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing.
A man said that Herring, who is his neighbor, slashed his right wrist with a knife, the affidavit said.
A security camera inside the apartment, captured of image of Herring. When police spoke with Herring he denied being inside his neighbor's apartment. Police showed Herring the security photo and took him into custody, the affidavit said.
Herring was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.
