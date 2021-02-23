A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of being intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle and a utility pole, authorities said.
City police charged Jesse Walker, 58, of the 200 block of Davis Street, with DUI, drug possession, fleeing police, resisting arrest and several traffic violations.
According to a criminal complaint, Walker was driving a Ford Mustang when he allegedly collided with a black Mazda that had stopped to make a delivery in the 300 block of North Sheridan Street. The Mustang sped away toward Meridian Avenue and then turned onto Beatrice Avenue and struck a utility pole at Beatrice Avenue and Leroy Street.
Police said Walker was carrying marijuana and had an empty bottle of Oxycodone in his vehicle.
Walker was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
