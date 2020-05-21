A Johnstown man was jailed on Thursday, accused of strangling a woman during a domestic argument, authorities said.
Upper Yoder Township police charged Dorsey Scott Slagle, 58, of the 200 block of Venus Avenue, with aggravated assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman in the 200 block of Venus Avenue reported that Slage had taken her car on Wednesday but refused to return it.
Slagle later returned and allegedly broke the door to get inside. During an argument, he allegedly struck the woman and strangled her, the complaint said.
Slagle reportedly told police that the woman started yelling and beating him.
Slagle was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
