A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday after police said he failed to call 911 for a man who had reportedly suffered an overdose, authorities said.
City police charged William Harding, 40, of the 400 block of Wheat Street, with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, police alleged that a man suffered an overdose at the residence on Thursday and was reportedly foaming at the mouth.
A witness reportedly saw Harding and another person drag the man “out the front door and down the steps into the garage where they placed him into a chair while he was unresponsive,” the complaint said.
Both Harding and the other person failed to call 911. A third party later called police and Seventh Ward EMS drove the man to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Harding was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.