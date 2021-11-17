JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown resident was jailed Tuesday, accused of possessing child pornography, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Jackie Edward Wisor, 43, of the 100 block of Bheam Avenue, with 22 counts of child pornography and 11 counts of corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, Wisor allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 16-year-old girl using the Facebook Messenger application between Aug. 31, 2016, and June 25, 2019.
The investigation began after a report of potential child sexual abuse was received via Cybertipline Report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Wisor was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.