A Johnstown man was jailed on Friday, accused of strangling a woman during a domestic dispute last month, authorities said.
City police charged Jermaine Lewis Cook Jr., 23, of the 200 block of Boyer Street, with strangulation and domestic violence.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman said that she confronted Cook on Bedford Street on July 29 about seeing another woman. Cook became angry and "grabbed her by the throat and pushed her backwards, causing her to hit her back on a wall," the complaint said.
The woman reportedly told police that she had difficulty breathing, the complaint said.
Cook was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $1,000 bond.
