A Johnstown man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child in Logan Township, Blair County, and stalking the child at school, authorities said.
Brian Scott Cinko, 47, of the 400 block of Leventry Road, faces 80 counts of indecent assault with victim younger than 13, and 20 counts each of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. He also was charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and stalking.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Logan Township police, Cinko allegedly assaulted the child at a Forsht Lane residence in September and October and used a cell phone to record the child taking a bath. Cinko also is accused of stalking the child at Juniata Gap Elementary School.
Cinko was arraigned Friday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
