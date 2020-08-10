A Johnstown man was jailed on Saturday, accused of riding a dirt bike on city streets and then assaulting a police officer who questioned him, authorities said.
Police charged Markus Holiday, 29, of the 500 block of Grove Avenue, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and three traffic summaries.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they received a call on Saturday about someone riding a dirt bike near Grove Avenue at Ohio Street and a second about someone riding a dirt bike near Forest Avenue at Ohio Street.
Police later found the dirt bike parked outside of a home in the 500 block of Russell Avenue. Police said when they questioned Holiday, he began yelling and said he was taking the bike inside. Holiday allegedly kept hitting the officer's legs with the front wheel of the bike trying to get the bike onto the porch and refused to give his name.
Holiday was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
