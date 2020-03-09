A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday after he assaulted two police officers when they questioned him about causing a disturbance at Martin General Store in East Taylor Township, authorities said.
Township police charged Luke Christopher Polonkey, 30, of the 400 block of Lyman Lane, with two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He also was charged with three counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Martin General Store, 1894 William Penn Ave., on Saturday. An employee said Polonkey was punching the machines and swearing at the customers and employees.
An East Taylor police detective and an East Conemaugh police officer found Polonkey at his home. Polonkey was tased after he allegedly threatened to fight with police.
Police said they also took a woman into custody after she allegedly jumped on one of them.
Polonkey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bond.
