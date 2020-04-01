A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday accused of assaulting two officers who were attempting to get him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.
City police charged Chad Michael Williams, 40, of the 200 block Fairfield Avenue, with two counts of attempted aggravated assault.
Police also charged him with two counts each of simple assault, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police said when they arrived at the home with a 302 warrant for an involuntary commitment, Williams became combative.
“I’m not going to the hospital and you’re not going to take me,” he said, according to the complaint.
Williams allegedly fought with two police officers and also knocked down his mother who was standing in the doorway.
Williams attempted to grab an officer’s duty belt during the struggle. He was handcuffed and then taken to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street for processing.
EMS workers evaluated Williams before taking him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Williams was later arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
