A Johnstown man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute quantities of a substance containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as announced by acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
The one-count indictment named Keith Pope 32, of 25 Oakhurst Homes, Johnstown, as the sole defendant.
According to the indictment presented to the court, on or about Oct. 7, Pope was found to possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and heroin, and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.
