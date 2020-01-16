Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.