A Johnstown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
According to the indictment, Nathaniel Jackson, 44, of the 100 block of Fairfield Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, “distributed and possessed with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl” on or about Apr. 29, 2019, Brady’s office wrote in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.