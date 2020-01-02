A Johnstown man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of attacking three police officers during an investigation at Oakhurst Homes, authorities said.
City police charged Matthew Aaron Sales, 31, who has addresses listed as Dorothy Avenue and Grove Avenue, with three counts each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats. Police also charged him with two counts of escape and one count each of flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling at night.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they were called to an apartment at Oakhurst Homes three times on Wednesday for reported fights involving Sales.
Sales fled before police arrived.
Police said they caught up with Sales around 4 a.m. inside Apartment B. Sales reportedly had bloody knuckles from destroying the apartment and became aggressive. Police said they found broken furniture and empty liquor bottles.
Sales allegedly punched an officer in the face, chipping a tooth. Sales allegedly punched a second officer and kicked him in the shin before running out the back door and down the hillside, the complaint said.
Police used Tasers but the prongs could not penetrate Sales' coat.
A third police officer used a Taser but Sales continued to fight, the complaint said.
Sales allegedly fought with police at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, forcing officers to carry him from the elevator to a holding cell.
Sales was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
