A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a man who attempted to break up a dispute that he was having with a woman at the bus station, authorities said.
City police charged Joseph Henry Todaro, 37, of the 900 block of Ash Street and the 500 block of Edith Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Todaro was arguing with a woman at the CamTran bus terminal on Main Street about whether he could stay with her.
A man riding a scooter stopped to intervene and Todaro allegedly charged at him and pushed him over, causing the man to strike his head on the brick wall.
The man suffered a deep laceration on the left side of his head, the complaint said.
Todaro was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.