A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of assaulting a woman in Westmont Borough, stealing her $800 cellphone and SUV and then leading police on a chase through the city, authorities said.
William Eugene Huddleston, 32, of the 1000 block of Boyd Avenue, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by West Hills Regional police, Huddleston was with the woman at a home in the 900 block of Bucknell Avenue on April 8 when he became angry because she would not give him a ride.
Huddleston allegedly strangled her, stole her cellphone and keys and drove off in her 2012 Kia Sorento.
The woman was taken by Hilltop EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
West Hills police found the Kia Sorento parked on Boyd Avenue. When they questioned Huddleston, he allegedly jumped into the SUV and sped away.
A police officer discontinued the chase when Huddleston allegedly sped through three stop signs in an area with children and adults, the complaint said.
Huddleston is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, strangulation, theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $75,000 percentage bond.
