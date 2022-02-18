A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of running about naked on Market Street and then assaulting a hospital nurse after he was arrested, authorities said.
Cameron Cinko,20, of Devon Drive and Locust Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police were called to the 300 block of Market Street just before midnight on Feb. 8 for a report of a naked man screaming and punching vehicles.
When police arrived, they found Cinko standing in the middle of the roadway with his arms folded and making rude comments.
West End EMS transported Cinko to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, where he allegedly kicked an emergency room nurse in the stomach, the complaint said.
Police charged Cinko with aggravated assault, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
He is being held at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Cinko was one of 31 inmates accused of rioting at Cambria County Prison on Oct. 2, 2020.
The riot was triggered by high tensions and changes to meal procedures that resulted from an outbreaks of COVID-19, Warden Christian Smith said at the time.
In that incident, Cinko was sentenced to serve 12 to 24 months of confinement and 30 months of probation.
