A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of breaking into a Southmont Borough couple's home last year and destroying the furniture to get even with the woman who lived there, authorities said.
Patrick Grimm, 41, of the 200 block of Lunen Street, was ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by West Hills Regional police, Grimm allegedly pried open the front door of a house on Harding Street on Aug. 21, 2019. Police allege that Grimm ransacked the house. Police said they recovered a knife at the scene.
It wasn't until a witness recently came forward that police were able to file charges.
"This is a situation where the defendant was the prime suspect," police Capt. George Musulin said. "Almost a year later, we received information that he was boasting, providing details only the perpetrator would know."
The witness told police that Grimm had boasted about how he had gotten even with the woman who lives there, the complaint said.
Grimm reportedly said how he had followed the woman's movements for about three weeks and waited until no one was home before breaking in, the complaint said.
The witness said Grimm admitted to "cutting the living room in pieces, smashing lamps, smashing everything in the kitchen," the complaint said.
Grimm allegedly went from room to room smashing everything he could, including pictures and keepsakes.
According to the witness, Grimm said the police have no evidence because he wore three or four pairs of gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, a mask and had shaved his arms, face and hair, the complaint said.
He is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night time.
In a second case, Grimm reportedly admitted to slashing the tires of a vehicle parked at a house nearby.
He was charged with criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at nighttime.
Grimm is being held in Cambria County Prison.
