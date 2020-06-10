A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of taking money for home improvement work that was never completed, authorities said.
Colin O’Donnell, operating as O’Donnell Contracting LLC, on Dibert Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, a Westmont Borough couple hired O’Donnell in September 2017 to have a fence installed in the spring of 2018.
The couple reportedly made a down payment of $6,100 for the $12,200 installation work.
The couple said they called O’Donnell numerous times between July and October 2018 but he did not respond, the complaint said.
In November 2018, the couple requested the money be returned, but received no response, the complaint said.
Cambria County Detective Bureau charged O’Donnell with home improvement fraud and theft by deception.
O’Donnell is free on $75,000 unsecured bond.
