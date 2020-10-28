A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of threatening a woman with a knife and then stealing her truck and crashing into a structure on Ash Street, authorities said.
Carmelo Adorno Jr., 36, of the 500 block of Pine Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Adorno showed up at a residence in the 500 block of Pine Street at 11:16 p.m. on Oct. 15. He allegedly pulled a knife from the kitchen drawer and forced the woman into the basement, where he attempted to make her undress.
"I am going to kill you," Adorno said, according to the complaint.
The woman fled the residence and ran across the street. A neighbor said he saw Adorno chase the woman with a knife and tackle her on his front porch.
The neighbor said when he went outside, Adorno jumped into the woman's Ford Ranger and moments later, crashed the vehicle into a structure in the 900 block of Fronheiser Street.
One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Police escorted the woman and three children from the house to a safe location.
Adorno faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and accident involving personal injury.
He is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
