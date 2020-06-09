A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing a woman's handgun and then firing one round during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Christian Joseph Tomkosky, 27, of the 300 block of Fairfield Avenue, originally faced multiple charges stemming from the April 4 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman said that Tomkosky struck her and stole her Ruger LCP .380.
Police said the woman later received a message from Tomkosky telling her to look outside. Tomkosky allegedly set fire to plastic bags that were filled with her horse riding equipment valued at $600.
The woman told police that she was standing in a second story doorway when Tomkosky pointed the pistol.
She dived "inside to cover her child," the complaint said.
Tomkosky then allegedly fired one round into the air while standing in the parking lot below and then discarded the weapon.
Tomkosky waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, on a charge of simple assault.
Charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and theft were withdrawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.