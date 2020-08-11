A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy, authorities said.
Ian Robert Anderson, 25, of the 300 block of Figg Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
According to a criminal complaint, Northern Cambria Borough police allege that Anderson assaulted the boy inside a Cherry Ridge Terrace residence in July 2016.
A relative called police after she found the boy covered with bruises. The child said that Anderson hit him with his fist and a belt and locked him in a closet, the complaint said.
Anderson faces charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated incident assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Anderson is free on bond.
