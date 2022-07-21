EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was granted relief in his cases Thursday by a Cambria County judge.
Daekwon J. Coleman, 22, filed a petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
Coleman was before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry, who noted that he previously denied Coleman’s petition in May 2021 without prejudice.
Due to changes in circumstances in Coleman’s cases, he was resentenced to 30 months minus a day to 60 months minus a day with credit for time served and automatic parole.
Coleman’s sentence will be transferred so that his parole will be overseen by Cambria County.
Kiniry said that if Coleman wished to move out of county or state, the court must be notified and the request would be granted.
As a teenager, Coleman faced several charges related to firearms in separate incidents and fleeing a treatment.
He was previously serving 60 to 120 months on the charges in a state correctional institute. He is currently housed in SCI-Fayette.
