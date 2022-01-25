EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced to up to four years in prison in Cambria County court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2017.
Jason Lewis Guardarrama, 36, who pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 to counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors in the sex assault case and to a harassment charge in a January 2019 incident involving the victim’s mother, was sentenced to 24 to 48 months in prison by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
According to a criminal complaint, Guardarrama assaulted the girl multiple times from March 2017 to November 2017 at the Coopersdale Homes apartment where he was living.
Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said that Guardarrama was having sex with the minor, keeping her in a room and sometimes withholding food. She added that the case resulted in a child, which she said was proven by testing by Children and Youth Services.
In a separate case, police were called in January 2019 by the victim’s mother after Guardarrama had been watching her in a courtyard at Coopersdale Homes and using inappropriate language, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint said the behavior had been occurring for several weeks, and that Guardarrama had also entered her apartment while she was not there and without her permission and had spoken to her two children, who were home alone.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the sexual assault case was pending against Guardarrama at the time of the second incident.
Guardarrama will be required to register for life under SORNA, the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
