EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man entered a plea of no contest Friday on a 2019 criminal mischief charge in Southmont Borough.
Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein sentenced Patrick Grimm, 41, of the 200 block of Lunen Street, to serve 90 days on county probation and pay $500 in restitution to the victim after he was accused of slashing three tires on the victim’s pickup truck in an August 2019 incident.
Grimm appeared in court via Polycom while being held in Cambria County Prison.
