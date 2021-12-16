A Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court to five years in prison and six years supervised release after being convicted of selling crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Clarence M. Cosby, 39, of the 1000 block of Linton Street.
According to information presented to the court, on July 15, 2017, Cosby distributed less than 28 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted Cosby.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI and the Cambria County Drug Task Force investigated the case.
