A Johnstown man found with a cache of drugs – and his son – inside his West End home while he was on parole, was sentenced to spend 111/2 years in a federal prison for his crimes.
Labeled a “career offender” in court Tuesday, 36-year-old Leon Szewczyk apologized for his actions moments before receiving a 10-year sentence for drug crimes, another 18 months for violating terms of his release and eight more years of probation.
“I have a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old. I shouldn’t even be here,” Szewczyk said, acknowledging issues his criminal history has caused.
Szewczyk was in court Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing more than 28 grams – or an ounce or more – of crack cocaine inside his I Street residence.
At the time of his arrest, 2,000 stamp bags of heroin, nearly a pound of cocaine and two handguns were also seized as evidence.
The arrest marked the third time since 2008 Szewczyk was arrested on drug charges, online dockets show.
As a third-time “career” offender, U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson said the standard prison sentencing range fitting Szewczyk’s history was more than 20 years behind bars, but said he factored in his “personal history,” as well as the fact that he accepted responsibility for his actions and entered a guilty plea in court.
“Hopefully this (sentence) will see that you become and remain a productive citizen in the future,” Gibson told him.
