EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Thursday to spend at least 25 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
Andre Pettus, 45, formerly of the 500 block of Somerset Street in the city’s Kernville section, assaulted the girl on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018, police alleged when charges were filed against him in October 2018.
Pettus pleaded guilty in October to a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, court records indicate. Judge Patrick T. Kiniry sentenced him on Thursday to 25 to 50 years in state prison, with credit for time already served since Oct. 22, 2018. Pettus was ordered to participate in sex offender treatment while in prison and to have no contact with the victim if and when he is released.
Pettus declined to address the court before the sentence was imposed.
An evaluator from the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board found that Pettus meets the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator. Sex offenders who receive that classification are subject to lifetime registration with the Pennsylvania State Police, lifetime sex offender counseling and community notification, according to information on the board’s website.
