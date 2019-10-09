EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious person after a night of drinking in 2017 was found guilty of all four charges against him Tuesday.
A Cambria County jury convicted Christopher Darnell Young Jr., 35, of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated assault and indecent assault for an incident on Jan. 1, 2017.
A woman initially testified that she met with Young and another man at a bar, where Young bought her three drinks.
The woman said she later had trouble standing and lost consciousness around 2 a.m.
“I have never felt that way in my entire life,” she testified during a preliminary hearing.
“The next thing I remember was waking up at his house.”
The woman testified she awoke around 5 a.m. to find Young laying on top of her.
“The bottom line is, I was unconscious,” she said.
The woman said Young drove her home, and she later went to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for an examination.
Judge Patrick Kiniry presided over the case and scheduled Young’s sentencing hearing for Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.