A Johnstown man faces strangulation and assault charges, accused of assaulting a woman who then called 911, authorities said.
City police charged Corey Allen Babesh, 27, in connection with Friday's alleged assault at a residence in the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they found overturned furniture and broken glass inside the home and fingerprints on the victim's throat.
The woman said they were arguing when the attack occurred.
Babesh was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
