A Johnstown man, awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy, was back in prison on Tuesday, accused of fondling a small child as he slept and filming the incident on a VHS videotape, authorities said.
City police charged Ronald Joseph Oshensky Jr., 40, of Birch Avenue, with felony counts of sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Oshensky videotaped himself abusing the child who was sleeping. While viewing a VHS tape, police said they saw multiple incidents with the child wearing different clothing, the complaint said.
The investigation began after someone found the videotape in a trash can.
Oshensky had been out on bond awaiting trial on a rash of charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. City police said he allegedly touched a boy inappropriately, filmed the boy and then offered him money and electronics.
Oshensky was arraigned Tuesday by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
