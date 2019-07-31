A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday, accused of impregnating an underage girl, authorities said.
City police Sgt. Cory Adams charged Jason Lewis Guardarrama, 33, of the 200 block of Cooper Avenue, with seven counts each of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, Guardarrama assaulted the girl multiple times from March 2017 to November 2017 at the Coopersdale Homes apartment, where he was living.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township. A paternity test revealed that Guardarrama was the father of the girl’s child, the complaint said.
Guardarrama was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
