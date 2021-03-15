A Johnstown man is lodged in Blair County Prison, accused of trying to flee police with a loaded handgun following a traffic stop Sunday.
Terrell Alja Williams, 22, was inside a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street in Altoona, leading to a traffic stop, police said.
In a release, Altoona police said Williams was asked to step out of the vehicle after he ignored a request to place his hands on the dashboard.
Police said a “large object” was observed in one of the pockets of Williams’ pants while inside the vehicle, and after exiting, the Johnstown man refused another order to place his hands on the vehicle’s hood.
After reaching toward his waistband, the 22-year-old took off running from the patrol officer, dropping or discarding a .45 caliber handgun from his pants during the first 20 feet of the pursuit, police wrote.
Williams was apprehended following a lengthy foot pursuit and had to be treated for asthma-related issues at UPMC-Altoona, police said.
The gun was discovered to be a Taurus .45 caliber with one round in its chamber and 11 rounds in its magazine, police said.
The gun’s serial number was obliterated, according to police.
Williams faces escape, flight to avoid apprehension and various firearms charges.
He is now lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bond. Online court records show Williams received a 3- to 12-month sentence in 2017 related to gun and drug charges.
