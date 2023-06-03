CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces a charge of criminal homicide following a shooting incident in Shade Township on Friday.
Gregory John Mostoller was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police following an investigation into the death of Clifton Earl Johnson, of Hooversville. Mostoller was denied bond by Magisterial District Judge Susan Mankamyer and held in Somerset County Jail.
“While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation by PSP, I am thankful for the fast response and investigation by PSP and overall dedication to the citizens of Somerset County,” Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar wrote in an email. “My deepest condolences are with the Johnson family.”
Mostoller is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge William Seger on June 14.
