Keith Allen Pope, 32, faces 11 criminal charges stemming from a search of his residence in Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes on Wednesday.
He has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, amphetamine and Xanax); four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances (heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, amphetamine and Xanax); one count of drug paraphernalia possession; and one count of resisting arrest.
Cambria County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General recovered 45.5 grams of suspected fentanyl (street value $11,375), 23.9 grams of suspected heroin ($5,975), two grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine ($200), 7.5 grams of suspected marijuana ($75), nine suspected Xanax pills ($90) and 24 suspected amphetamine pills ($250), along with $1,266 in cash, according to a press release from the office of Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.
