A Johnstown man was arrested Wednesday, charged with assaulting a woman at a Wood Street home, police said.
According to Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller, police were sent to the scene after a child contacted authorities saying his mother was being assaulted.
Police arrived to find wounds to the woman’s throat, and Michael Lyles Jr., 31, was taken into custody and identified after attempting to give authorities a false identification.
Police contacted police in Baltimore after discovering Lyles had an active arrest warrant there, Miller said.
Lyles was taken to central booking to await transfer to Maryland, he said.
He now faces strangulation, simple assault and giving false identification to law enforcement charges.
