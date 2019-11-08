A Johnstown man faces criminal charges stemming from a July incident at a Lower Yoder Township bar where he allegedly threw a glass that hit a woman in the head, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Charles C. Tibbs, 27, of the 200 block of Sell Street, with two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of criminal attempt at simple assault and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, employees of Trophy’s Bar and Grill on Goucher Street reported that on
July 7 several people were inside the bar when one of the group - later identified as Tibbs - made unwanted contact with a female patron.
The patron was a state probation officer, who showed Tibbs a badge and told him to leave. The group left the bar after a staff member stepped in.
The bartender said the man later returned and “picked up a glass from the bar and threw it at her, striking her in the forehead,” the complaint said.
Tibbs then threw a bottle at staff members. The bottle shattered six bottles of liquor and caused $186.50 damage.
Police said they reviewed surveillance video and posted Tibbs’ photograph on Facebook. At least three people, including a Johnstown police officer, identified Tibbs.
Tibbs will answer the criminal charges before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, at a later date.
