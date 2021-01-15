A Johnstown man faces a slew of charges for reportedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute with a weapon Friday.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Timothy R. Gates was arrested the same day by Richland Township police, and had a preliminary arraignment in front of District Magistrate Susan Gindlesperger.
He’s charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Gates is being held in the Cambria County Prison on $50,000 bail.
He’s scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday in front of District Magistrate Rick Varner.
